Dr. Emily England Clyburn, wife of House Majority Whip Clyburn, passes away in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Dr. Emily England Clyburn, wife of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, passed away Thursday morning in Columbia.

According to a news release, Clyburn graduated from Berkeley Training High School in Moncks Corner and earned a bachelor’s degree in Library Science from South Carolina State College in 1961, and also studied at Atlanta University and the University of South Carolina, where she received a Master in Librarianship degree in 1977.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, three daughters — Mignon L. Clyburn, Jennifer Clyburn Reed (Walter) and Angela Clyburn Hannibal — as well as four grandchildren.

Clyburn worked as a public-school librarian in Columbia and in Charleston prior to a 29 year career as a medical librarian at the Charleston Naval Base and Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

She was also known for her activism and philanthropic work.

According to the release, a celebration of life will be held for Clyburn at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22

Clyburn’s Homegoing Services will be held at Morris Brown AMEC in Charleston at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. Her internment at Crescent Hill Memorial will be followed by a repast at Trinity Baptist Church in Columbia.

According to the release, the family requests that contribution be made to the Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at South Carolina State University and also to the Emily E. Clyburn Huddle Room at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia in lieu of flowers.