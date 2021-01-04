‘Dr. Love’, Florida man who faked being teen doctor is arrested again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man who made headlines after impersonating a doctor as a teenager and stealing from a patient, landed behind bars again this week.

WPTV reports Malachi Love-Robinson, known as “Dr. Love,” was arrested for fraud and grand theft on Thursday. He was released from jail on Thursday night.

According to the news station, Love-Robinson had been working for a shipping broker and is accused of defrauding clients out of $10,000. Delray Beach police said he had the clients send money to his personal account instead of the company’s. He has since apologized to the business owner, police said.

In 2016, Love-Robinson was thrust into the national spotlight after he reportedly stole more than $34,000 from an 86-year-old patient to pay off auto and credit card loans. Authoritie said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of an office in West Palm Beach, and had even treated an undercover officer. He was arrested again after trying to buy a Jaguar with the help of an elderly co-signer without their knowledge.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to charges that included fraud, grand theft, and practicing medicine without a license. He was released from prison after 21 months.

Love-Robinson has insisted that he never posed as a medical doctor, calling himself a naturopathic physician.

