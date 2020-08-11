Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said on Facebook and Twitter.

Toilet paper brand Charmin seemed to poke fun at the news, responding to Dr. Pepper, “welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.😉 — Charmin (@Charmin) August 10, 2020

TP and DP – in this together 🤝 — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

