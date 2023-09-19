FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder after police allege that he and two co-defendants shot at a residence over things said in a music video.

Jeshon Nycere Hines was arrested Monday and charged with six counts of attempted murder, according to police. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center, and he has a bond hearing Tuesday.

Hines’ charges stem from a drive-by shooting that happened August 22nd in the 400 block of E. Pine Street, police said.

Investigators allege that Hines drove two co-defendants to the location to shoot at a residence over things said in a music video.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available, police said.

