CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Three organizations in Horry County will host a drive-through food-distribution event on Friday in Conway, organizers said.

The free event – conducted by Faith Outreach Ministries, the Conway Parks and Recreation Department and the Lowcountry Food Bank – will begin at 10:30 a.m. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Conway Parks and Recreation Center, 1515 Millpond Road.