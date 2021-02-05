Drive-thru food distribution to feed nearly 6K families in Horry County

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – A drive-thru food distribution will be feeding hundreds of families across Horry County Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. outside Socastee Elementary School.

The Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries are teaming up to serve nearly 600 families.

The food bank has seen the need for food among local families increase across Horry County and well into the state.

So much so that more than 11% of the state’s population is food insecure, which means lacking reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

Cars can drive-thru and receive food boxes from volunteers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves communities across the state, but tells News13 they keep coming back to Socastee specifically.

“The area in general, it’s a lower-income area, and they have less access to food in that area, they’ve also had problems with flooding, so we’ve done our best to try to help the people in that community specifically,” Kari Hanna, Lowcountry Food Bank Agency Relation’s Coordinator, said.

Recent data from January shows more than 600,000 of our neighbors across the state need these boxes.

The Lowcountry Food Bank says each distribution is a line of new faces and first-time clients.

Whether it’s their first time as a food box recipient, or they’ve been relying on this from the start of the pandemic, these two organizations say they want the community to know they are there from them.

“They can come through, you might have to sit in line for a little bit, but we do our best to give everybody a good amount of food based on the number of households you have, Hanna said.”

There is a one-box limit per household at no cost.

The Lowcountry Food Bank agency also does client assist boxes aside from food distributions.

Clients can get additional food and help with income, rent, and utilities.

The Lowcountry Food Bank says they are currently taking donations and accepting volunteers. For volunteer opportunities and ways to donate, click here.

To find the closest pantry to you, click here.