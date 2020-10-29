Drive-thru trick-or-treating in Horry County keeps Halloween traditions alive during COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Trick-or-treating may look different for some families this year. However, some local events have come up with a safe way to carry on the tradition.

If families feel safe, they can grab a costume, bucket for candy, and head out to drive-thru events happening around Horry County.

Trick-or-treating may look different this year, but Halloween isn’t canceled.

On Thursday evening, several events will be putting on drive-thru trunk-or-treats that will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Families can participate from their cars while driving thru a parade of Halloween decorations. People are encouraged to wear a costume, however, that’s not required to receive candy from inside their vehicles.

Horry County Parks and Recreation (HCPR) is putting on two events over the Halloween week, starting Thursday evening at the Michael Morris Graham Park in Aynor. They’ll host another one Friday at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

Both events will go from 5:30 -7 p.m.

Kelly Moore with Horry County Government said the county wanted a way to celebrate with families who typically celebrate this tradition together while following CDC safety guidelines.

“You will see the folks participating and handing out treats taking some of those additional precautions like wearing gloves, masks and not making direct contact with the folks they are interacting with,” Moore said. “We encourage folks participating to take those same precautions.”

Moore said they recognize that not everyone may feel comfortable participating in the trunk or treat. Those who are uncomfortable with the drive-thru event can take part in a virtual pumpkin decorating contest for a chance to win prizes.

Four Myrtle Beach Lowes Home Improvement stores will also host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat on Thursday from 6 -7p.m.

Another celebration will take place at the Medical Services of America (MSA) in Myrtle Beach. Employees at MSA, say they want to make it a memorable Halloween for kids while following CDC guidance.

“Everything will be decorated,” Natalie Ernie, Director of Hospice Director of MSA Professional Services, said. “It will be fun for kids and adults. We will also have an opportunity to have pictures taken afterward. We will have a little display set up where you can jump out of your car, take a picture and remember the event.”

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Events

Horry County Parks and Recreation, Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru event, Thursday, October 29, 5-7 p.m. at Michael Morris Graham Park (Aynor Ball Field) located at 1450 Vereen Road in Aynor

MSA Home Health & Hospice Myrtle Beach Trunk or Treat, Thursday, October 29 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A Carolina Forest Halloween Family Night- Kids are invited to wear their favorite Halloween costume and receive a special treat bag with any purchase when they drive thru Thursday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in the Myrtle Beach area host a curbside trick or treating event, Thursday, October 29, 6 -7 p.m. See below for participating locations: Myrtle Beach – 1160 Seaboard Street -Myrtle Beach – 8672 Hwy 17 Bypass -Conway – 2301 Hwy 501 East -North Myrtle Beach – 214 US Hwy #17 North

Horry County Parks and Recreation, Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru event, Friday, October 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Carolina Forest Rec Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd

