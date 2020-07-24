Driver charged in North Myrtle Beach incident where pickup crashed into patrol car

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The driver is being charged from an incident where a pickup crashed into a patrol car that was pulled over on the highway while an officer was investigating a car.

Officers have charged William Warlick with endangering emergency service personnel, after the incident was caught on another officer’s dashcam.

On Wednesday Warlick’s white Chevy Colorado pickup heading north did not move over to the other lane, as required by law, and “did not see” the patrol car, striking it from behind, according to police. This caused the patrol vehicle to strike another stopped vehicle.

LATEST HEADLINES: