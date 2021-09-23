Driver cited after crash with grain truck on I-74 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – The driver of a car is being charged with traffic violations after causing a grain truck to overturn on I-74 Thursday, according to the highway patrol.

An 18-wheeler grain truck was headed east on I-74 when a Toyota merged onto the road from Highway 710 and hit the side of the grain truck, causing it to overturn, troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

One lane of Highway 710 was closed during part of the afternoon.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. The driver of the grain truck is okay, according to 1st Sgt. Sherwood Brent Lewis.

Lewis said the Toyota driver will be charged with a lane control violation, a seatbelt violation, and a revoked license violation.

No further details are available at this time.