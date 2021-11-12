Driver killed, another hospitalized in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a crash in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday on National Cemetery Road at Swamp Fox Drive. That’s east of the City of Florence.

Troopers say the driver of a Chevy minivan was traveling west on National Cemetery Road when their vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai sedan, which was traveling east. The driver of the sedan, who was not wearing a seat belt, died.

The driver of the minivan, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized. The person’s injuries are unknown and troopers did not say whether any charges will be filed.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.

Count on News13 for updates from the Florence County Coroner’s Office.