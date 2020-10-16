Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after Florence Co. crash

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) — SC Master Trooper Brian Lee tells News 13 the driver of a pickup truck was killed early this morning during a crash. A passenger was thrown from the truck and taken to the hospital.

Trooper Lee says it happened early Friday morning on South Hill Road in Florence County. Lee says the driver, who has not been identified, was killed. Lee says the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. That passenger was taken to the hospital. We do not know the condition of the passenger at this time.

The identity of the driver will come from the Florence County coroner’s office. Download the News 13 app for the most up-to-date information as it’s released.