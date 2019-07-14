Driver of motorcycle killed in crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A driver of a motorcycle was killed after a crash in Little River Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Mineola Avenue and Bay Drive. The driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on Mineola Avenue when they ran off the roadway and hit a pole.

The driver was the only person on the motorcycle.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Roger Tomblin, 50, of Bolivia, North Carolina.

Tomblin was the owner of Accurate and Affordable Remodeling in Bolivia, and was well known in the community, the coroner’s office said. Tomblin was the only person on the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

