MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a rae car going into the wall.

According to a post on Twitter from HCFR, crews responded to to 455 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach at around 9:15 p.m. That address is listed as the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The driver had to be extricated before being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

