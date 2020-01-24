Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a driver in Baldwin County, Alabama who was just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
