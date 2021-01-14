Drugs, money seized in drug bust near Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies seized drugs and money in a drug bust Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of West Turbeville Highway near Lake City in response to complaints from the area, according to authorities.

After arriving, deputies searched the area and found a quantity of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and money, according to deputies.

One person was arrested in this case. Investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.

