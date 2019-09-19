Drugs, money seized in Robeson County; 2 arrested

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested after drugs and money were seized in Robeson County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team deputies, drug enforcement division investigators, and SWAT team operators executed a search warrant at 17 Dean Road in the St. Pauls area, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of powder cocaine, a quantity of ‘crack’ cocaine, hydrocodone pills and drug paraphernalia was seized along with $1,750.00 cash.”

Floyd McDowell, 55, of St. Pauls, and Sherry Lynn Stewart, 46, of Lumberton, were arrested, Sheriff Wilkins said.. “They were charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiring to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Steward and McDowell were both placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under $1 million secured bonds.

