Drunk driver fires gun while driving through parking lot of Outer Banks brewery

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (AP) – Police say a drunk driver accidentally fired a gun while steering his car in a parking lot brewery in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that James Mullen was making a U-turn in the parking lot at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when officers heard shots fired.

Police stopped the car and found a semiautomatic handgun and shell casing. Police say there was a bullet hole in the windshield.

Police say it appears Mullen had the gun in his hand while steering and accidentally shot it. There were two passengers in the car. Police say no one was injured.

The police department says Mullen was charged with driving while impaired and for discharging the firearm.

Kill Devil Hills is a town on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

