Dry and comfortable today, tomorrow rain chances increase

Today will be another pleasant day with periods of sunshine. Ample sunshine will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday. Humidity is slowing creeping back into the picture with dewpoints in the 70s. Humidity will continue to increase ahead weak cold front that will move through late Wednesday. Weak high pressure stays in control today, keeping rain chances low. Rain chances will amp in the afternoon hours on Wednesday associated with this front. High pressure moves in behind the front, and then we will be mainly dry Thursday and Friday as this front stalls offshore. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend, increasing the rain chances throughout the labor day weekend.



Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.