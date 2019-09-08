Dry, warmer end to weekend; summer heat to start week ahead

Warm and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures for tomorrow will be the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland. A weak cold front will drop into the western portions of the Carolinas and stall in the region tonight, bringing a slight chance for rain tomorrow, then hit or miss storms Monday and Tuesday. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity by the start of the week as the summertime pattern returns. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. This front will gradually dissipate, and midweek high pressure will build in from the north and take control, bringing drier weather towards the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.

Sunday, sunny, warm, and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Monday, partly cloudy with scat’d showers. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.