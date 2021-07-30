Duke Energy offers tips on managing energy use, bills in heat wave

(WSPA) – As temperatures rise in our area, Duke Energy is offering tips to manage your energy use and bills while staying cool.

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and bills as customers combat the heat. Below are some tips from Duke Energy to help manage your energy use.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes an HVAC system work harder, which uses more energy.

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Close blinds, drapes and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Keeping your blinds, drapes and curtains closed will help prevent the sun’s rays from heating your house.

Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning. Make sure the fans are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction to push cool air down into living spaces. Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied; fans cool people, not things.

Grill outdoors. Using your electric oven and stovetop creates a lot of indoor heat. Help save energy by firing up the grill outdoors or prepare meals that don’t require cooking.

Turn off unnecessary lights. Be sure to turn off lights when you leave a room. Lights emit heat and cause your air conditioning system to work harder.

Since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home, energy use typically spikes in the summer, according to Duke Energy. Customers can also track and adjust their usage during this week’s heat wave. For more information on managing and reducing your summer bill, visit Duke Energy’s website here.