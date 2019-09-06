Duke Energy restores power after Hurricane Dorian

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) There are now less than 100 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina without power after Hurricane Dorian.

According to Duke Energy’s Ryan Mosier, crews started working last night to restore power outages. Mosier said around 5 A.M. Friday morning, crews were sent to different areas throughout the state.

There were about 2,800 Duke Energy customers without power around 10 A.M. Friday. Nine hundred of those were in Dillon County. News 13 went to Dillon on Friday and spoke with one local resident about how conditions were there.

“The wind was blowing so strong, and the rain was just beating up against me until I couldn’t even look up. It was powerful,” said Doris Gaddy.

Duke Energy had 1500 power personnel stationed at the Florence Center for Dorian’s aftermath. Many of those crews have already left the area.

“They’re not from around here, but they come when we ask them to come. They know we would do the same for them,” said Mosier.