Duke Energy shows Pee Dee first responders how to avoid post-storm dangers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Several Emergency Management leaders across the Pee Dee gathered at the Howe Springs Fire Rescue to learn about post-storm safety on Wednesday. Duke Energy officials led the discussion and emphasized the dangers of down power lines.

“If they understand how we go about restoring power after a storm, it makes it easier to work together and get power restored faster for our customers,” said Mindy Taylor, Duke Energy.

Chief Billy Dillon, Howe Springs Fire Rescue, said it’s important for first responders to stay safe while protecting the public.

“As first responders, we immediately want to jump in. We need to understand that there is still harm, and that there are proper steps to take to make sure that we are safe,” Dillon said.

A Duke Energy meteorologist was also at the event and talked about future storm predictions. After the presentation, those in attendance got a live power line demonstration outside. It’s where Duke Energy officials use a trailer equipped with a power line system to show dangerous scenarios.

“It’s exercises for people to get a real visual of the dangers around electricity. It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another thing to actually see it,” Taylor said.

Chief Dillon told News13 he hopes Duke Energy will start giving the class annually to give more responders a chance to participate.