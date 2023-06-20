DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University will offer free tuition to students of families in the Carolinas earning $150,000 or less.

This new plan is expected to begin in the fall 2023 semester, according to a release from the university.

For Duke students who are residents of the Carolinas with family incomes of $65,000 or less, the university will provide full tuition grants plus financial assistance for housing, some course materials, or other campus expenses without the need for student loans.

“This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke’s commitment to our students from the Carolinas,” Duke President Vincent Price said. “By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger.”

All current undergraduates from North Carolina and South Carolina who qualify will be eligible for financial assistance starting in the fall 2023 semester.

Duke students from military families that meet the income requirements and whose legal residence are in the Carolinas will also qualify, even if they are stationed elsewhere.

The university said this expansion of financial support will be funded through university resources and is expected to increase grant assistance to North and South Carolina students by about $2 million for the 2023-24 academic year.

The new program adds to Duke’s variety of financial and structural support for students, including more than $130 million each year in financial aid assistance, the release stated.

For details about the program and eligibility requirements, click here.