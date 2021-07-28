Duke University to require to masks indoors due to surge of delta variant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University will require masks indoors due to the surge of the delta variant, officials announced Wednesday.

The University said the decision was made due to the “rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina related to a combination of the delta variant and the number of people who remain unvaccinated.”

The mask requirement will be in effect starting Friday for all Duke-owned and leased buildings.

The requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, the University said in a press release.

In addition to the mask requirement, starting in the fall, all students will be required to show proof that they have received a coronavirus vaccine.

Duke is one of a few universities in central North Carolina requiring a COVID-19 vaccination before attending fall classes.