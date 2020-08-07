Dump truck versus vehicle collision in Horry County leaves both drivers injured

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Highway 905 near Shaftesbury Lane is currently shut down, after a dump truck versus vehicle incident that happened Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched to the area at 8:22 a.m. Both drivers were injured, the driver of the vehicle had serious injuries, HCFR said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating. People are asked to avoid the area while they work.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Hwy. 905 near Shaftesbury Lane will be shut down due to a dump truck vs. vehicle MVA, dispatched at 8:22 a.m.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 7, 2020
Both drivers are injured; the driver of the vehicle w/ serious injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/AuQL8xzymX
