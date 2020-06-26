Dunkin’ donates donuts & coffee to Grand Strand Medical

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This week, the Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ donated dozens of donuts and hundreds of cups of coffee to the nurses and doctors at the Grand Strand Medical Center.

In March, The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 health crisis.

However, Dunkin’s local stores continue to show up for those fighting the pandemic on the front lines by helping them to run on Dunkin’ through their long shifts.

“The Grand Strand Medical Center does so much to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Dave Staley, President & CFO of Carolina Restaurant Partners, who personally completed the product donation himself, said. “We are proud to be able to support them locally through coffee breaks for their staff on the front lines.”

