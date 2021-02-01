Dunkin’ is giving out free coffee every Monday in February

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — Dunkin’ has launched Free Coffee Mondays for the month of February — a treat in the shortest month of the year.

The company is giving out a free medium hot coffee every Monday with any purchase through Feb. 22.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized, Joanna Bonder, director of Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’, said in a statement.

To take advantage of the offer, you must be a Perks member of the Dunkin’ rewards club. You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or at DD Perks.com.

The offer gives coffee drinkers a chance to grab a cup of a “go-to” Dunkin’ brew, such as Original Blend or Dunkin’ Decaf, or try new offerings, such as Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’s darkest roast ever, or the medium roast Explorer Batch.