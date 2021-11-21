Eagle Scout candidate building storage shed for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBWT) — Julianne Selph has a soft spot for homeless animals, so for her Eagle Scout service project, she decided to help out the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach by building a crate storage shed.

Her goal is to make more room inside the shelter for homeless pets.

“My heart is touched by all the darling cats and dogs that are in the shelter,” she said. “I have chosen to build a shed for the Humane Society because I want to help them have more room to help homeless pets. I know that part of one’s soul is never awakened unless one loves an animal, and this project is about me awakening the soul. Hopefully, after this project, more people will be aware of the needs of the Humane Society and all of the animals in their care.”.

Community members are invited to assist Selph as she builds the shed. She will be working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1392 48th Ave North in Myrtle Beach and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the shelter.

“It is so heart-warming to see youth volunteers take the initiative to make such a positive impact in the community,” Tina Hunter, the shelter’s executive said. “This shed will provide much-needed storage for supplies which will give us more space inside the building to help more animals. I am so proud of Julianne and hope that she can inspire others to use their time and talents to give back as well.

Donations to help with the project can be made via the shelter’s Facebook page or online at www.humanesocietynmb.org.

The shelter is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach. For more information, visit www.humanesocietynmb.org or call 843-249-4948.