Early morning shooting in the Loris area leaves one dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Loris area on Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Hedien Goodman, 22, of the Loris area, was shot and killed off of Cedar Branch Road shortly after 4 a.m. Willard stated, he died at the scene of injuries related to the shooting.

According to Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov, there is no threat to the community.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Count on News13 for updates.