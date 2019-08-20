Early plans out for new “alternative school” for Horry County Schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools is looking at some early plans for the new Horry County Education Center, also known as the “alternative school.”

The HCS facilities committee discussed the $13 million project Monday afternoon to build a new facility off Four Mile Road, next to the district’s main offices. That building would replace the current alternative school at the corner of South Carolina Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road.

H.G. Reynolds of Aiken was hired as the project’s contractor during the HCS board meeting Monday night. You can click here to see the three early options for a school design.

HCS says it hopes construction will be completed in January 2021.