East Carolina researchers look at effectiveness of repellents on mosquitos, virus transmission

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) — Researchers at East Carolina University are looking at different mosquito species and testing how effective repellents really are when it comes to killing the insects.

“It’s flulike symptoms. Fever, headache, so it can be nonspecific,” said Dr. Stephanie Richards, professor at ECU, who has been leading research over the past few summers to look into the different types of virus transmission in the Eastern Carolinas.

“We in North Carolina do have imported Zika cases, that’s when people travel somewhere where Zika is being transmitted, she said. “In North Carolina, we have West Nile virus that’s locally transmitted. We also have Eastern equine encephalitis virus that’s locally transmitted, especially in the eastern part of the state.”

West Nile virus happens when infected bird populations transmit the virus to mosquitos. Then it moves to humans. In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control asks for help tracking West Nile virus by submitting dead birds for testing.

However, studies have found some insecticides might not be effective, Richards said.

“They are generally highly resistant to most of the active ingredients that we are testing so that mosquito is having an issue,” Richards said.

DHEC recommends wearing repellent containing deet, oil of lemon, eucalyptus or IR3535. Repellents help keep mosquitos from biting. Another thing to do is wear clothing that covers your skin. Also, get rid of sources of standing water including flowerpots, old tires and pet bowls.