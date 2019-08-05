Back-to-School across the News13 area: What you need to know

(WBTW) – The first day of the new school year is quickly approaching, so we’ve put together some things you need to know to be prepared.

SCHOOL START DATES: What day does your child’s district start the 2019-2020 school year?

SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING: Check with your child’s school district, school, or teacher for a list of school supplies so you know what to purchase.

Make sure to check district policies, as some schools have codes of conduct as well as rules regarding dress codes and the types of backpacks students can use.

For example, students in Scotland County Schools must have clear plastic backpacks, according to the district’s website. Mesh, printed plastic, and colored or tinted plastic backpacks aren’t allowed.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENTS: Check with your child’s school or district for dates and times of any open houses or back-to school events. These often provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet teachers and school staff, and get familiar with the school before the first day.

SCHOOL MEALS: Many districts post school meal menus online, so you can see what your child will be offered if they eat breakfast or lunch at school. Click the links below for information about school nutrition in your district.

News13 previously reported that students at several elementary schools in Florence School District 1 will receive free school meals. Click here to read more.

