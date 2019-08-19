BACK TO SCHOOL: Students across the News13 area return to the classroom

(WBTW) – Students across the News13 area are returning to the classroom for another year.

Several districts in our area started a new school year Monday, including:

Horry County Schools

Florence One Schools

Florence County School District 2

Florence County School District 3

Florence County School District 4

Darlington County Schools

Dillon School District 4

Latta Schools

Marion County Schools and Georgetown County Schools return to school on Wednesday. Students in Robeson County Schools return to the classroom on August 26.