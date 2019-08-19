BACK TO SCHOOL: Students across the News13 area return to the classroom

Classroom Countdown
Posted: / Updated:
school-bus1_279047

(WBTW) – Students across the News13 area are returning to the classroom for another year.

Several districts in our area started a new school year Monday, including:

  • Horry County Schools
  • Florence One Schools
  • Florence County School District 2
  • Florence County School District 3
  • Florence County School District 4
  • Darlington County Schools
  • Dillon School District 4
  • Latta Schools

News13 has crews live in Florence and Myrtle Beach for the first day of school. Watch News13 on-air and online for updates.

Send your back-to-school photos to News13 by emailing news@wbtw.com or posting on our Facebook page here. You may see your photos on-air and/or online!

Visit News13’s Classroom Countdown page online here for more back-to-school coverage.

Marion County Schools and Georgetown County Schools return to school on Wednesday. Students in Robeson County Schools return to the classroom on August 26.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: