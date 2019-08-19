First-year teachers in Horry County prepare for the first day of school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – (WBTW) As students head back into the classroom today, first day of school jitters are felt by more than just the kids.

News13 wanted to learn what goes through the minds of first-year teachers as they walk through the classroom doors for the first time.

Breanna Huff started attending Horry County Schools when she was in the 7th grade, and today she will start teaching 7th grade math at North Myrtle Beach Middle School.

The Coastal Carolina University graduate says she is expecting the unexpected for her first day in the classroom.

“I’m expecting it to be chaotic number one, but I’m excited for it to meet all my new students and start building those relationships on day one,” Huff said. “I think that’s the most important thing is starting those relationships strong on day one instead of throwing procedures and rules right at them, we’ll still go over that, but our main focus is building those relationships.”

Iris Richardson will start her teaching career at Green Sea Floyds Elementary and she tells News13, the support from fellow teachers has helped prepare her and her classroom for the first day.

“They have been so helpful,” Richardson said. “They help me arrange my class, they’ve been helping me get settles as a first-year, I don’t even feel like a first-year teacher there, from administration, all the way to my team.”

Jackson Woodle is an Aynor High School graduate and returns to the classroom where he graduated from today as a social studies teacher.

“I knew that eventually I wanted to come back home,” Woodle said. “I didn’t know it was going to be this soon, but the Lord worked it right out and I was able to come home and it’s a blessing to be able to come back and serve the community in this way.”

For more of News13s Classroom Countdown series, click here.