Safe driving during back-to-school season: SCHP gives tips for sharing the road with buses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has some tips to keep drivers and students safe as school begins for another year.
Officials say to be prepared for a longer commute due to school buses now sharing the road.
In South Carolina, drivers traveling in both directions on a two lane road are required to stop for a school bus with flashing lights, according to the SC Department of Public Safety’s website. On roads with four or more lanes, drivers traveling behind the school bus must stop.
