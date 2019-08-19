Safe driving during back-to-school season: SCHP gives tips for sharing the road with buses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has some tips to keep drivers and students safe as school begins for another year.

Officials say to be prepared for a longer commute due to school buses now sharing the road.

In South Carolina, drivers traveling in both directions on a two lane road are required to stop for a school bus with flashing lights, according to the SC Department of Public Safety’s website. On roads with four or more lanes, drivers traveling behind the school bus must stop.

SCDPS website

