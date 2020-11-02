Election Day 2020: Tips from doctors on how to vote in-person safely

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Medical experts say in-person voting can be a safe experience if you take proper precautions to minimize the risks.

As voters make their way to the ballot box to vote in-person on Election Day, Tidelands Health Dr. Gerald Harmon says preparation will be key.

If you plan to show up to the polls Monday or Tuesday, Dr. Harmon says there are three things voters can do to lower their risk of getting COVID-19.

He recommends getting familiar with the ballot before showing up, maintaining two arms length while social distancing and keeping your mask on at all times.

“Think about going at an offbeat time like mid-morning, go online ahead of time if you have online access so you look at a sample ballot and you know what it looks like,” Dr. Harmon said. “You’ve got in your mind how you want to choose to minimize your time in the polling place and polling booth.”

Dr. Harmon also recommends voters take a pen. He says voters will have to sign in and it would be better to have your own. Also he recommends voters carry hand sanitizer, with at least 60-percent alcohol, by their side.

Voters can expect new safety measures in place this year at the polls; the South Carolina Voter Election Board came up with a way to prevent voters from having to touch the screen.

The voter election board will give voters a cotton swab to make screen selections while voting to eliminate touching high-risk areas.

Voters can do their part by preparing documents in advance and getting familiarized with the ballot. Dr. Harmon says this will minimize voter’s exposure and time spent at the polling location.

His advice: “Don’t be afraid, but do take precautions.”

“This is a big deal, this is American Independence, American Citizenship,” Dr. Harmon said. “Get out there and vote. Do not be afraid to go to the polls, wear that mask, be patient, social distance, do your homework ahead of time and take the hand sanitizer and pen with you.”

