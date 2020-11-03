ELECTIONS 2020: How voting lines are looking in our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s election day, 2020. Here’s how things are looking in our area.

As of 7 a.m. in the Market Commons area, lines are already wrapping down the road as people are waiting in line to cast their ballots.

These images are from a viewer named Jeff and are at the Robert Reed Rec center in the Market Common Neighborhood.

Lines are already continuing to grow outside of Socastee High School. Here’s an some images of the line taken by News13 Meteorologist Jonathan Weant and News13’s Lauren Crawford.

Viewer Brian Atkinson is voting in Florence and said their could have easily been 200 people there when doors opened for voting. He sent this image from Lambs Chapel in Florence.

