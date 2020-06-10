100% of precincts reporting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 100% of precincts are reporting in Dillon County.

The democratic Dillon County Sheriff’s race was unofficially won by Tray Rogers with 2,407 votes. Douglas Pernell came in second with 2,399 votes. Wayne Green Sr. came in third with 1,318 votes.

The democratic Dillon County Council District 1 race was unofficially won by Jamal Campbell with 485 votes. James Washington came in second with 368 votes. James Campbell came in third with 200 votes. Brenda Campbell came in fourth with 149 votes.

The democratic Dillon County Council District 2 race was unofficially won by Christopher Miller with 535 votes. Larry Abraham came in second with 264 votes.

The democratic Dillon County Council District 3 race was unofficially won by Archie Scott with 333 votes. Detrice Dawkins came in second with 289 votes. Clarence McRae came in third with 276 votes.

The democratic Dillon County Council District 4 race was unofficially won by T F Finklea with 477 votes. Charles Taylor came in second with 245 votes.

