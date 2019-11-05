Breaking News Alert
2019 Local Elections: Click here to follow results as they become available
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

2019 Local Elections: Follow results here

Elections
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar