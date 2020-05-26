2020 Voter’s Guide to the local primary elections

FLORENCE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- TJ Joye (R)
- Glen Kirby (R)
- Jody Lynch (D)
- Darrin Yarborough (D)
Coroner
Clerk of Courtele
Treasurer
FLORENCE COUNTY COUNCIL
District 2
- Roger M Poston (REP)
District 4
- Mitchell Kirby (D)
- Kenneth McAllister (D)
- Jerry Wayne Yarbough Jr. (R)
District 5
- Kent C Caudle (R)
District 9
FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
- Bryan Braddock (R)
- Teresa Myers Ervin (D)
- George D Jebaily (D)
City Council At Large (2 seats)
- Lethonia Peaches Barnes (D)
- Steve Byrd (R)
- Joseph D Fleming III (D)
- Chaquez T McCall (D)
- Osbbie Scipio (D)
- John Sweeney (R)
- Glynn F Willis (D)
HORRY COUNTY COUNCIL
District 10
- Danny J Hardee (REP)*
- Stephen Whisnant (REP)
District 9
- Terry Fowler (REP)
- Marshall E Russell (REP)
- Rome Prince (REP)
- Mark Causey (REP)
District 6
- Cam Crawford (REP)*
- Jeremy Halpin (REP)
District 4
- Gary Loftus (REP)*
- Ian Guerin (REP)
District 3
- Dennis DiSabato (REP)*
- Karon Rabon Mitchell (REP)
HORRY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
District 11
- Shanda Allen (REP)*
District 9
- James Edwards (REP)
- Edward R Robinson Jr (DEM)
District 8
- John R Poston (REP)*
District 5
- Janice Morreale (REP)*
- Howard Barnard (REP)
District 4
- David Cox (REP)*
- Mckean Nowlin (REP)
District 1
- W Russell Freeman (REP)*
HORRY COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Coroner
- Robert L Edge Jr (REP)
Clerk of Court
- Renee N Elvis (REP)
- Angie Altman-Robbins (REP)
Auditor
- R A Johnson (REP)
- Beth Calhoun (REP)
- Clark B Parker (REP)
Treasurer
- Angie Jones (REP)
Sheriff
- Phillip E Thompson (REP)
DARLINGTON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Michael B August (R)
- Tony Chavis (D)
- James Hudson Jr (D)
Coroner
- J. Todd Hardee (D)
Auditor
- Angie L Suggs (R)
- Margaret R Rogers (D)
Treasurer
- Jeff Robinson (R)
Clerk of Court
- Scott B Suggs (D)
DARLINGTON COUNTY COUNCIL
District 1
- Angie Stone Godbold (R)
- Bobby Kilgo (R)
District 3
- Joyce Wingate Thomas (D)
District 5
- Joe Ard (R)
- Le Flowers (R)
District 7
- Lewis Brown (R)
DILLON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
- Charles Taylor (D)
- T F Buzzy Finklea (D)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Coroner
- Allen Weldon Morris (R)
- Chase Ridgeway (R)
Treasurer
- Allison Sippel Peteet (R)
- Miriam Mace (R)
Sheriff
- Carter Weaver Sr (R)
- Birt K Adams (D)
Auditor
Clerk of Court
- Alma White (D)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY COUNCIL
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 5
- Raymond Newton (R)
MARION COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Lavon Rhames (D)
- Brian Wallace (D)
Clerk of Courts
Coroner
- Jerry M Richardson (D)
MARION COUNTY COUNCIL
District 1
- Leroy Tart Jr (D)
- John Q Atkinson (D)
District 2
- Danny Ray Turner Jr (D)
- Oscar J Foxworth (D)
District 6
- Matthew R Small (D)
- Chad Page (D)
- Michael Hucks (D)
- Robin Turner (D)
MARLBORO COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Sammy Crosland (D)
- Charles Lemon (D)
- Henry Love (R)
- James Pauling (R)
Clerk of Court
- Kireem Liles (D)
- Anita M Joy Williams (D)
MARLBORO COUNTY COUNCIL
District 2
- Damien E Johnson (D)
- Dwayne Byers (D)
- Willie Gladden (D)