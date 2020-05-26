2020 Voter’s Guide to the local primary elections

FLORENCE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

Coroner

Clerk of Courtele

Treasurer

FLORENCE COUNTY COUNCIL

District 2

District 4

District 5

District 9


FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

City Council At Large (2 seats)

HORRY COUNTY COUNCIL

District 10

  • Danny J Hardee (REP)*
  • Stephen Whisnant (REP)

District 9

  • Terry Fowler (REP)
  • Marshall E Russell (REP)
  • Rome Prince (REP)
  • Mark Causey (REP)

District 6

  • Cam Crawford (REP)*
  • Jeremy Halpin (REP)

District 4

  • Gary Loftus (REP)*
  • Ian Guerin (REP)

District 3

  • Dennis DiSabato (REP)*
  • Karon Rabon Mitchell (REP)

HORRY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

District 11

  • Shanda Allen (REP)*

District 9

  • James Edwards (REP)
  • Edward R Robinson Jr (DEM)

District 8

  • John R Poston (REP)*

District 5

  • Janice Morreale (REP)*
  • Howard Barnard (REP)

District 4

  • David Cox (REP)*
  • Mckean Nowlin (REP)

District 1

  • W Russell Freeman (REP)*

HORRY COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Coroner

  • Robert L Edge Jr (REP)

Clerk of Court

  • Renee N Elvis (REP)
  • Angie Altman-Robbins (REP)

Auditor

  • R A Johnson (REP)
  • Beth Calhoun (REP)
  • Clark B Parker (REP)

Treasurer

  • Angie Jones (REP)

Sheriff

  • Phillip E Thompson (REP)

DARLINGTON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

  • Michael B August (R)
  • Tony Chavis (D)
  • James Hudson Jr (D)

Coroner

  • J. Todd Hardee (D)

Auditor

  • Angie L Suggs (R)
  • Margaret R Rogers (D)

Treasurer

  • Jeff Robinson (R)

Clerk of Court

  • Scott B Suggs (D)

DARLINGTON COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1

  • Angie Stone Godbold (R)
  • Bobby Kilgo (R)

District 3

  • Joyce Wingate Thomas (D)

District 5

  • Joe Ard (R)
  • Le Flowers (R)

District 7

  • Lewis Brown (R)

DILLON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

  • Phillip Davis (I)
  • Wayne Green Sr (D)
  • Tracy Pelt (R)
  • Douglas Humbunny Pernell (D)
  • Tray Rogers (D)

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1

  • James Hog Head Campbell (D)
  • Jamal Campbell (D)
  • Brenda Campbell (D)
  • James Bobie Washington (D)

District 2

  • Marvin Suggs (R)
  • Larry K Abraham (D)
  • Christopher Miller (D)

District 3

  • Archie Scott (D)
  • Detrice McCollum Dawkins (D)
  • Clarence Sonny McRae (D)

District 4

  • Charles Taylor (D)
  • T F Buzzy Finklea (D)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Coroner

  • Allen Weldon Morris (R)
  • Chase Ridgeway (R)

Treasurer

  • Allison Sippel Peteet (R)
  • Miriam Mace (R)

Sheriff

  • Carter Weaver Sr (R)
  • Birt K Adams (D)

Auditor

  • Ken Baker (R)

Clerk of Court

  • Alma White (D)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY COUNCIL

District 2

  • Bob Anderson (R)
  • Ronald L Charlton (R)

District 3

  • Leona Tiger Miller (D)
  • Everett Carolina Sr (D)

District 4

  • Lillie Jean Johnson (D)

District 5

  • Raymond Newton (R)

MARION COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

  • Lavon Rhames (D)
  • Brian Wallace (D)

Clerk of Courts

  • Christy M Gray (D)
  • Bobby Page (D)

Coroner

  • Jerry M Richardson (D)

MARION COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1

  • Leroy Tart Jr (D)
  • John Q Atkinson (D)

District 2

  • Danny Ray Turner Jr (D)
  • Oscar J Foxworth (D)

District 6

  • Matthew R Small (D)
  • Chad Page (D)
  • Michael Hucks (D)
  • Robin Turner (D)

MARLBORO COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

  • Sammy Crosland (D)
  • Charles Lemon (D)
  • Henry Love (R)
  • James Pauling (R)

Clerk of Court

  • Kireem Liles (D)
  • Anita M Joy Williams (D)

MARLBORO COUNTY COUNCIL

District 2

  • Damien E Johnson (D)
  • Dwayne Byers (D)
  • Willie Gladden (D)

