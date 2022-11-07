DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three candidates are fighting for the District 7 seat on the Darlington County School Board.

West Hartsville Elementary School is represented by this district.

Incumbent Wanda Hassler will be facing Jacqueline Dubose and Jimmie Epling.

Dubose moved to Hartsville more than 50 years ago with her family. She has served as a bus driver for the school district for more than six years and has specific suggestions for improvement in the schools.

“So I have a plan, a strategy, to help the older students, help the young students,” Dubose said. “And also, helping the teachers and doing what it takes, to give them back that passion what they went to school for, which is to teach.”

Epling has a background in library roles for more than 40 years and is now the director of Darlington County Public Library. He shares how he plans to improve student achievement by providing resources to teachers.

“If I am elected, I want to be a part of a team and work with the superintendent, the school personnel and make sure we give the teachers, right on the front line, the teachers everything they need to be successful in educating our children,” Epling said.

The candidates also shared their vision for education in the Darlington community.

News13 also reached out to Hassler for this story and didn’t receive a response.

