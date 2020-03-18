3rd person announces run for Florence mayor

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A third person has announced a run for mayor of Florence.

Bryan Braddock, the current executive director for the House of Hope, announced his intent to run on his campaign Facebook page.

“I am running as a Republican, but I deal with people on both sides of the fence everyday and I don’t think that our national differences on immigration or Medicare for All or gun issues should separate us when we’re dealing with education, roads,” Braddock told News13.

George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin, both Florence City Council members, previously announced they would run for mayor of Florence as Democrats.

Stephen Wukela, the current mayor of Florence, announced in October he won’t seek another term.

