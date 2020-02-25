7 Democratic presidential candidates to take debate stage in SC Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s primary

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN/WBTW) – Seven democratic presidential candidates will take the stage Tuesday for a pivotal debate in South Carolina.

Many of them say they will have a new strategy: take down Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden may have the most to lose.

The former vice president has staked everything on South Carolina, which he has called his firewall.

Recent polls show Biden has some serious competition from Sanders.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he departs after attending services, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After strong finishes in the first three contests, Bernie Sanders is paving the way to be a prime target of Tuesday night’s debate.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens as he is introduced during the Politics & Eggs at New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College , Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“It is a little bit funny to find myself as the so-called front-runner,” Sanders said.

His recent comments about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro are drawing criticism from his rivals.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders said. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Sanders standing by his statement made in a CNN town hall Monday night:

“You know what, I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing. The truth is the truth, and that’s what happened in the first years of the Castro regime.”

Pete Buttigieg says Sanders’ views could be extremely harmful to democrats’ chances of defeating President Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greats members of the audience at a campaign stop at Chickasaw Event Center, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New Hampton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“As a Democrat, I don’t want to be explaining why our nominee is encouraging people to look on the bright side of the Castro regime going into the election of our lives cut to,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg is also reminding voters to remember his early success in Iowa, saying “I’m the best alternative to Sen. Sanders because I’m the only one who’s beat him this year, anywhere.”

Joe Biden is laser-focused on winning the “first in the south” primary, saying “it all starts here in South Carolina. It starts here, for real. For real. Because now we have a state that looks like America.”

Tom Steyer previewed how he plans to knock down sanders’ approach, saying “and, i want to say i disagree with his solutions in many instances. I don’t think a government takeover of major parts of the American economy is a good idea.”

Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks during a news conference where he announced his decision not to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Despite a disappointing start to the primary season, Elizabeth Warren is assuring voters she’s not ready to back down.

“At this moment, when so much is on the line. Do we back up. Do we get timid? Do we lower our voices? or do we fight back? Me, I’m fighting back. I’m fighting back,” Warren said.

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, in Des Moines, Iowa. Warren is creating a team of religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign. Her new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes a Baptist pastor from Boston as well as a rabbi for a Reform Jewish congregation in North Carolina and a sensei in the Zen Buddhist tradition. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Amy Klobuchar emphasized the importance of uniting the country, saying “put someone at the top of ticket that brings people that gets it — that gets how to bring people in, instead of shutting them out.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., one of seven scheduled Democratic candidates participating in a public education forum, makes opening remarks, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Topics at the event planned for discussion ranged from student services and special education to education equity and justice issues. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michael Bloomberg — who is not on the ballot in South Carolina — is switching up his debate strategy to focus on one particular candidate: Sanders.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

