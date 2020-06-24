Unofficial results: Myers Ervin emerges on top of Florence mayoral runoff

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence City Councilmember Teresa Myers Ervin won Tuesday’s democratic runoff for Florence mayor, according to unofficial results.

She was up against fellow councilmember George Jebaily.

Myers Ervin is now set to be on the ballot come November’s general election, where she would face off against republican challenger Bryan Braddock.

“I’m thankful for the citizens of Florence,” Myers Ervin said. “They’re saying ‘Teresa, we want to give you an opportunity.’ And that’s the only thing I asked for- was always the opportunity. So I’m thankful. What I’m feeling right now is… thankful”

Councilman-at-large Jebaily said that serving Florence has never been about simply a title.

“I have two more years on city council,” Jebaily said. “So I look forward to service…My last 30 years have been 30 years of service. That’s in my DNA. I’ts in the genetics of my family and that’s who we are and what we do.”

Unofficial results at the end of the night showed that Myers Ervin captured around 55 percent of the votes, with Jebaily taking around 45 percent. The two were close for awhile, but Myers Ervin developed a lead as the night wore on.

3,994 ballots were cast. Elections officials said turnout was light, as it usually is for a runoff.

