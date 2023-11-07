MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Unofficial results are in for the Myrtle Beach City Council race, where eight people — including two incumbents, are running for three seats.
Unofficial results show incumbent Michael Chestnut (2397 votes, 18%), Debbie Conner (2531 votes, 19%) will hold a seat in city council. The city said a runoff is needed between incumbent John Krajc (2051 votes, 16%) and Bill McClure (2002 votes, 15%).
The city will certify the results on Thursday at 10 a.m. and the runoff between Krajc and McClure is set for Nov. 21.
