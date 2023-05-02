JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Johnsonville voters are going to the polls Tuesday to choose a new city council person in a special election with an unusual twist: there are no candidates on the ballot.

Julian Young, director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board, said no candidates filed to run, so voters in the city of about 1,400 residents will need to write in the name of the person they want to vote for.

He said it’s “very rare” to have an election with all write-in votes. Actually, Young said voters will type in the name of the person they’re voting for. He also stressed that they need to make sure the person’s name is spelled correctly. If it’s not, the vote could be disqualified.

Polls are open until 7 p.m., Young said, adding that the election board will have a hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Florence County Elections Central Office at 219 Third Loop Road to determine the validity of provisional ballots cast in the election.