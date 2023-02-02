ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach certified its election results Thursday, and John David will replace the late James DeWitt on town council.

In Tuesday’s special election runoff, John David received 38 votes, compared to 21 for Michael Isom and 8 for Lenny Evans.

Three of David’s votes were challenged by Town Councilmember Josephine Isom. One of those votes was rejected but two others were approved.

Town Councilmember Josephine Isom is challenging 3 votes for Mr. David. pic.twitter.com/QzaJBY6B5l — Manny Martinez (@MannyWBTW) February 2, 2023

The special runoff election came after none of the three candidates received enough votes to secure a win during a special election on Jan. 17. A candidate must get more than 50% of the votes to be declared the winner.

David will replace DeWitt, who was allegedly killed by his son in Richland County. The son, Matthew Allen DeWitt, is also a suspect in the deaths of two other people, including a woman in the Conway area.

* * * Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.