Candidates plan South Carolina campaign stops ahead of primary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As the South Carolina Democratic Primary approaches, candidates are planning their campaign stops in the Palmetto State.

Bernie Sanders’ team has announced he plans to visit the Grand Strand ahead of Saturday’s primary.

A rally will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event is free.

Entry is based on a first come, first served basis.

Sanders will also be making appearances in North Charleston and Columbia ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Sanders won’t be the only presidential candidate making rounds next week.

Tom Steyer’s Facebook page says he will be hosing meet and greets in Georgetown and Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be hosting a community event Thursday in Conway, according to his Facebook page.

Another candidate, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg will be having meet and greets in Charleston and Columbia Friday, his Facebook page says.

President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in North Charleston Friday night.

Count on News13 for election coverage all next week.

You can watch live coverage of the Nevada Democratic Caucus here.

Latest Headlines