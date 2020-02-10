Biden faces competition for black vote in his SC ‘firewall’ as primary approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WBTW) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing formidable competition in South Carolina.
That’s a state his campaign has long assumed was safely in his column. And it’s a state that he’s repeatedly described as a “firewall.”
Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer are among those challenging Biden’s standing in the state.
South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary is the first contest in the South and serves as an important gauge of black support.
Biden probably will need a commanding victory by the time the Democratic contest reaches South Carolina. Any shifts in voter sentiment could narrow a hoped-for win or relegate him to second place, threatening the viability of his campaign.
