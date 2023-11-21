MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The unofficial results in the Myrtle Beach City Council runoff election between incumbent John Krajc and Bill McClure are in.
Unofficial results show McClure narrowly securing victory, reeling in 1,811 votes to Krajc’s 1,690.
